We’ve Got Playoff Chance – Blackburn Star Keen For Season To Be Completed

Blackburn Rovers striker Danny Graham has revealed he and his team-mates want to the see the season through as they feel they have a decent chance to finish in a playoff position in the Championship.



Graham first arrived at Ewood Park on loan from Sunderland in January 2016 and spent the remainder of the season with Blackburn; he joined the club permanently after being released by Sunderland at the end of the season.













The veteran striker admitted he has no problem playing behind closed doors if that is the decision taken by the authorities as his only playing priority at the moment is to finish in a playoff spot.



Graham stressed as a professional he wants the season to be played out to an end and believes that is the case with other professionals.





Blackburn are currently three points off a playoff spot and the Englishman is aware of the club’s achievement so far this season, stating they are maintaining their fitness and are ready to give it their best shot to play in the Premier League.







“We’ve got a right good chance of giving it a go to get into the play-offs”, Graham told the club’s official site.



“After the season we’ve had so far, we want to maintain our fitness while we’re off and look to go strong and give everything we’ve got in the remaining games.





“As footballers, we want the season to be finished and I’m sure that’s the same across all leagues all over the world.



“Hopefully we can get the season up and running, and if it has to be played behind closed doors or whatever the Government and the football authorities think is right to do, then we’ll go with it and hopefully it will allow us to play those games and give us a chance to get into the play-offs.”



Graham has made 183 appearances for the club so far in all competitions, scoring 56 goals and bagging 23 assists in the process.

