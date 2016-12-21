Forget About The Party – Arsenal Star Fully Focused On Festive Fixtures

Arsenal star Gabriel Paulista admits playing during the festive season is something he finds strange, but insists he has already vowed to leave the partying for later.
The Gunners have lost back to back matches to Everton and Manchester City respectively and will be looking to get back to winning ways during the festive fixtures.
Arsenal have failed to keep a clean sheet since late October and boss Arsene Wenger will be hoping to see more focus from his side’s defence ahead of the upcoming games.
Gabriel, who joined Arsenal from Villarreal in January last year, is not used to playing during the festive season, as in Spain as there was a winter break, and he admits that it still feels unusual for him to play during this time of the year.
"Brazilians are used to celebrating the festive season, it is strange", Gabriel told Arsenal Player.
"It feels a bit strange to be playing on Christmas Day or on New Year's Day.”
The 26-year-old said that though it is unusual but he is now focused on his job and explained: "It's indeed unusual for us. But I've already put this new reality in my head and I'm focused on my job.
“Let's leave the party for later”, added the defender.
Gabriel has come in handy for the Gunners of late and has started games both as a right-back and centre-back.
Arsenal will host Tony Pulis’ West Brom on Boxing Day and will then host London rivals Crystal Palace on New Year’s Day. They will be looking to stay close to league leaders Chelsea, who are nine points ahead of them.