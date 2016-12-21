Forget About The Party – Arsenal Star Fully Focused On Festive Fixtures

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal star Gabriel Paulista admits playing during the festive season is something he finds strange, but insists he has already vowed to leave the partying for later.



The Gunners have lost back to back matches to Everton and Manchester City respectively and will be looking to get back to winning ways during the festive fixtures.











Arsenal have failed to keep a clean sheet since late October and boss Arsene Wenger will be hoping to see more focus from his side’s defence ahead of the upcoming games.



Gabriel, who joined Arsenal from Villarreal in January last year, is not used to playing during the festive season, as in Spain as there was a winter break, and he admits that it still feels unusual for him to play during this time of the year.





"Brazilians are used to celebrating the festive season, it is strange", Gabriel told Arsenal Player.

RELATED NEWS STORIES: Julian Draxler Said No Once, Won’t Be Asked Again – Juventus CEO On Arsenal and Liverpool Target

I’ve Had Major Meetings With Big Clubs – Agent of Arsenal and Liverpool Linked Wide-Man

Wait A While – Former Atalanta Star Warns On Arsenal and Liverpool Target Franck Kessie

Arsenal Badly Missing “Absolutely Fantastic” Santi Cazorla – Pat Nevin

Atalanta Coach Signals No Departure For Chelsea and Liverpool Target