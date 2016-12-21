Jose Mourinho Will Take Manchester United Back To Top Says Romania Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Real Madrid star Gheorghe Hagi believes Manchester United need to give time to Jose Mourinho in order to restore the club to their former glories.



The Red Devils have struggled in the Premier League after the departure of their longest serving manager Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013.











During his reign at Old Trafford, Ferguson helped Manchester United to lift the Premier League trophy 13 times, as the club dominated the English game.



After his retirement in 2013, the Red Devils lost their sheen and have managed to finish only once in the top four in the last three seasons.





However, Hagi believes that Manchester United made the right decision by appointing Mourinho as their new boss and said that the Portuguese can help the Red Devils.

