06 October 2016

26 August 2015

21/12/2016 - 20:54 GMT

Maybe Our Luck Is Changing – West Ham Star Feeling Positive

 




Following a 1-0 win over Hull City on Saturday, West Ham skipper Mark Noble believes his side’s luck is changing.

Noble scored in his side’s game against the Tigers, making it seven points from last three games for the Hammers as they look to climb up the standings.




After losing five of their first six games in the Premier League, Slaven Bilic’s men have now raised their performances in recent matches.

But Noble, who has scored in the last two games for his side, feels that luck is now changing for West Ham.
 


“It’s starting to come back for us. Dimi [Payet] could have had a couple of goals on Saturday with a shot blocked and their ‘keeper saving one”, Noble told the club website.

“Hopefully with me heading it onto the post and scoring the penalty our luck is changing a little bit”, added the midfielder.

Noble has scored four goals for his side and also has two assists to his name in 20 appearances in all competitions this season.

The Hammers, who were placed 18th in the Premier League table before the Liverpool game, have risen to 13th spot with two consecutive wins.

West Ham will travel to the Liberty Stadium on Boxing Day to take on a struggling Swansea City and will be aiming to seal another three points.

They will then host Leicester City, who are just two points behind them, on New Year’s Eve.
 