Maybe Our Luck Is Changing – West Ham Star Feeling Positive

Following a 1-0 win over Hull City on Saturday, West Ham skipper Mark Noble believes his side’s luck is changing.



Noble scored in his side’s game against the Tigers, making it seven points from last three games for the Hammers as they look to climb up the standings.











After losing five of their first six games in the Premier League, Slaven Bilic’s men have now raised their performances in recent matches.



But Noble, who has scored in the last two games for his side, feels that luck is now changing for West Ham.





“It’s starting to come back for us. Dimi [Payet] could have had a couple of goals on Saturday with a shot blocked and their ‘keeper saving one”, Noble told the club website.

