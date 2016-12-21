Newport Striker Understands Implications of Potential Liverpool Tie

Newport County striker Marlon Jackson knows if his side grab the chance to play Liverpool in the FA Cup then it will be the most important game of his life, while also boosting the club's coffers.
Jackson and his team will host Plymouth tonight at Rodney Parade in their FA Cup second round replay, with a tie against Liverpool on offer to the winners.
After having failed to seal a victory in the first fixture, Graham Westley’s men will be aiming to secure a win in order to play at Anfield in the next round.
Jackson said he will do anything to help his side in winning tonight’s encounter and in grabbing the chance to play the Reds in the next round, which he also knows would be a cash spinner for the club.
"The money would be massive for the club and we as players know we would get to play at Anfield", Jackson was quoted as saying by BBC.
"In League Two that's not something you get to do every day. It would be something to tell the grandkids.
"It would be the biggest game of my career so I'm going to be doing everything I can to help my team get there", Jackson added.
The 26-year-old striker, who has just one goal and one assist to his name in 17 appearances in all competitions, is part of a side struggling at the bottom of League Two at present.