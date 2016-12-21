Tottenham Hotspur Star Admits He’s Eyeing Beating Last Season’s Goal Tally

Follow @insidefutbol





Following a goal in Tottenham Hotspur’s 2-1 win over Burnley at the weekend, Dele Alli has revealed he is looking to beat his goal target from last season.



Alli was on target for Spurs in his side’s game against Sean Dyche’s men on Sunday at White Hart Lane, and in the process he scored his fifth goal of the season.











The midfielder had not scored in the Premier League since his side’s game against West Brom in mid-October, a frustrating drought.



But now he is scoring again, Alli said he now hopes to find his finishing form and is aiming to beat his target from last season.





“I hope to find some finishing form and start getting a few more goals”, Alli told the club website.

