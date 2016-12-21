Want My First Everton Goal To Come At Leicester – Toffees Hitman

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton summer signing Enner Valencia has revealed he is eyeing his first goal for the Toffees against Leicester City on Boxing Day.



Valencia was brought in on loan by Everton in the summer transfer window from West Ham, but he has failed to find back of the net for his new side.











After struggling to get games initially, the forward has made an appearance in all of the Toffees’ last six games.



Valencia, who scored six goals for the Hammers last season, insists that he has been working hard and is hoping to be on target in his side’s game against the Foxes.





“The manager said to me ‘work hard in training and you will get your chance to play”, Valencia told the club’s official website.

