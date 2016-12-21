We’ll Sell Out In No Time, Going To Be A Party – Excitement Grips Gent Over Tottenham Hotspur Trip

Follow @insidefutbol





Dirk Vos, vice president of Gent supporters federation, has predicted that the Belgian giants will quickly sell out their 4,000 allocation for the away leg of their Europa League round of 32 tie against Tottenham Hotspur.



Excitement is already gripping the Belgian club after being drawn to face Spurs in the last 32 of the competition, with Tottenham having dropped into the Europa League after finishing third in their Champions League group.











Gent will take on Spurs at Wembley in the away leg and have been handed a ticket allocation of 4,000, which Vos is sure will soon sell out.



"[They will sell out] in no time at all", Vos told Belgian outlet Voetbal Krant.





"We have received hundreds of emails and phone calls from nervous fans who hope to be there", the vice president continued.

"The way they will be allocated will soon be known. Gent will want to do that as fairly as possible", he added.



And Vos expects a big celebration for the Gent fans when they head to London to take on Tottenham at Wembley.



He also explained the Gent supporters federation are already in touch with the relevant person at Tottenham.



"It will be a huge party", said Vos.



"The perfect preparation for the Gent festivals next summer.



"We have already had contact with the SLO [supporters liason officer] at Tottenham."



Gent have already enjoyed games against Valencia and Zenit St. Petersburg, but Vos admits that playing Spurs is on another level and a big English club was the draw the fans wanted.



"Zenit and Valencia were beautiful and of course at Champions League level.



"But everyone was looking for an English club.



"That's just special."



Gent head to Wembley for the second leg of the tie on Thursday 23rd February.

