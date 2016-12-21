West Ham Eyeing Roma Shot-Stopper To Solve Goalkeeping Problems

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham are interested in snapping up Roma goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski in the summer transfer window to solve their problems between the sticks.



Adrian lost his spot as West Ham’s first choice goalkeeper after a few poor performances this season and his deputy Darren Randolph has been far from convincing for Slaven Bilic’s side.











The West Ham hierarchy are keenly pursuing a new goalkeeper in the transfer market and while one might not arrive in January, it is in their plans for the summer window.



And according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the Hammers have identified Roma custodian Skorupski as the man they want to bring in at the London Stadium at the end of the season.





Currently on a loan spell at Empoli since 2015, the 25-year-old Pole’s performances in Serie A have been closely followed by the West Ham scouts and the club are keen to get their hands on him in the summer.

Joining Roma from Polish outfit Gornik Zabrze in 2013, Skorupski has made 52 Serie A appearances and also earned a cap for Poland in 2012, before returning to the national squad again in November this year.



West Ham are actively seeking to sign a new goalkeeper soon and it seems the Pole is one of the players who feature prominently on their shortlist of targets.



His current deal with Roma expires in the summer of 2021.

