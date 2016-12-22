Benfica Star’s Agent Comments Amid Manchester United Speculation

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United target Victor Lindelof’s agent has confirmed that Benfica have received a bid for the defender, but has refused to identify the name of the club.



Lindelof has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United, with suggestions that Benfica have an agreement in place with the Red Devils following club president Luis Felipe Vieira’s meeting with them earlier this week in England.











And the 22-year-old defender is reportedly on his way to Manchester United in January for a transfer fee of around €45m.



Hasan Cetinkaya, the defender’s agent, refused to confirm that Benfica have an agreement to sell Lindelof in January, but admits that they have received a bid from a club for his client.





When asked whether any club have an agreement in place with Benfica, Cetinkaya told Swedish daily Aftonbladet: “I cannot comment.”

Asked if Manchester United are chasing the defender, he said: “I will not comment on specific clubs. I can only say that there is a bid on Benfica’s table that they can consider.



“And I’ll be meeting with Benfica as well.”



He also insisted that he and his client will also be considering their options carefully as Lindelof is feeling settled at Benfica and is an important figure in the team.



He further added: “You have to think through these things very carefully.



"Victor is young, he is already playing for a big club who are fighting for titles and are in the Champions League.



“He has a key role at the club, so you have to be careful and think through these things. You have to think what is best for him in the present.”

