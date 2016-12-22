XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

22/12/2016 - 11:10 GMT

Celtic Star Convinced Of Squad’s Quality Heading Into Hectic Period

 




Celtic right-back Cristian Gamboa believes the Hoops' fringe players will be ready to perform when called upon during the busy festive period.

The Scottish champions, who edged out Partick Thistle 1-0 on Tuesday night, are scheduled to play three league games between 24th and 31st December.




Celtic will face Hamilton Academical on Christmas Eve before taking on Ross County four days later.

Brendan Rodgers’ team, who have already played six games in all competitions this month, will then sign off on 2016 with a trip to Ibrox to play their fierce rivals Rangers on New Year’s Eve.
 


And Gamboa thinks with the games coming thick and fast, Celtic's squad players will be ready to step up when needed, which was evident from Calvin Miller’s performance against the Jags; the youngster gave a good account of himself after making his senior Bhoys debut on Tuesday.

“It’s going to be busy days for us”, the defender told Celtic TV.

“Every four days we will play and I think everyone in the squad is  ready to play.

“We’ve seen Calvin, he came in and played from the start. He’s ready.

“I think everyone in the squad is ready to be in the starting eleven.

“It’s good for the club. We have a big squad with a lot of players who are ready [to step up].

“So we will try to get the three points every time we play.”

Celtic, who are aiming for their sixth consecutive Scottish Premiership title, are currently 14 points clear at the top of the table with a game in hand.
 