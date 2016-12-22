Celtic Star Convinced Of Squad’s Quality Heading Into Hectic Period

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic right-back Cristian Gamboa believes the Hoops' fringe players will be ready to perform when called upon during the busy festive period.



The Scottish champions, who edged out Partick Thistle 1-0 on Tuesday night, are scheduled to play three league games between 24th and 31st December.











Celtic will face Hamilton Academical on Christmas Eve before taking on Ross County four days later.



Brendan Rodgers’ team, who have already played six games in all competitions this month, will then sign off on 2016 with a trip to Ibrox to play their fierce rivals Rangers on New Year’s Eve.





And Gamboa thinks with the games coming thick and fast, Celtic's squad players will be ready to step up when needed, which was evident from Calvin Miller’s performance against the Jags; the youngster gave a good account of himself after making his senior Bhoys debut on Tuesday.

“It’s going to be busy days for us”, the defender told Celtic TV.



“Every four days we will play and I think everyone in the squad is ready to play.



“We’ve seen Calvin, he came in and played from the start. He’s ready.



“I think everyone in the squad is ready to be in the starting eleven.



“It’s good for the club. We have a big squad with a lot of players who are ready [to step up].



“So we will try to get the three points every time we play.”



Celtic, who are aiming for their sixth consecutive Scottish Premiership title, are currently 14 points clear at the top of the table with a game in hand.

