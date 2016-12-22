XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

22/12/2016 - 22:51 GMT

Chelsea Eye Arsenal and Manchester United Target As Perfect Oscar Replacement

 




Chelsea have burst into the race for Real Madrid star James Rodriguez, who has already been linked with Arsenal and Manchester United.

Blues boss Antonio Conte is keen on reinforcements in the winter transfer window, which opens in a matter of weeks, after signing off on Oscar's big money move to Chinese side Shanghai SIPG; Chelsea will bank £52m for the Brazil international.




According to Madrid-based daily Marca, Chelsea have now taken an interest in Rodriguez and are considering making a move to snap him up to fill the gap which will be left by Oscar going to China.

Rodriguez has already been linked with two English sides in the shape of Arsenal and Chelsea, but so far Real Madrid have been reluctant to consider selling the forward.
 


But it is claimed their approach might change if Rodriguez pushes to leave, as he is unhappy with a lack of game time under coach Zinedine Zidane.

If Real Madrid do agree to sell, it is suggested that they would be looking to realise a fee of €70m (£59.4m) for a man they signed from Monaco in 2014.

Conte is a firm fan of Rodriguez's talents and views him as an ideal candidate to replace the departing Oscar.

Whether Chelsea will be willing to splash out such a sum for Rodriguez though remains to be seen.
 