Chelsea Eye Arsenal and Manchester United Target As Perfect Oscar Replacement

Chelsea have burst into the race for Real Madrid star James Rodriguez, who has already been linked with Arsenal and Manchester United.



Blues boss Antonio Conte is keen on reinforcements in the winter transfer window, which opens in a matter of weeks, after signing off on Oscar's big money move to Chinese side Shanghai SIPG; Chelsea will bank £52m for the Brazil international.











According to Madrid-based daily Marca, Chelsea have now taken an interest in Rodriguez and are considering making a move to snap him up to fill the gap which will be left by Oscar going to China.



Rodriguez has already been linked with two English sides in the shape of Arsenal and Chelsea, but so far Real Madrid have been reluctant to consider selling the forward.





But it is claimed their approach might change if Rodriguez pushes to leave, as he is unhappy with a lack of game time under coach Zinedine Zidane.

