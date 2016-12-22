Everton Boss Staying Cool On West Brom Opposition For Morgan Schneiderlin

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton manager Ronald Koeman is not too worried about West Brom’s speculated bid for Manchester United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin.



The French midfielder has found himself relegated to being a bit part player under Jose Mourinho at Manchester United this season and is widely believed to be on his way out of Old Trafford in January.











Schneiderlin has been on the radar of Koeman ahead of the January window and Everton are said to be interested in snapping up the former Southampton man from Manchester United.



However, there has been a twist in the transfer saga just ahead of the winter window as it has been suggested that West Brom have slapped in an £18m bid for the Manchester United man.





Koeman has refused to discuss any specific player as his target and has indicated that he is not too concerned about the Baggies moving for the Manchester United midfielder.

The Everton boss admits that he has discussed with the board and the club’s recruitment team about the kind of players he wants to bring to Goodison Park in January.



When asked about his thoughts on West Brom moving in for the Frenchman, the Dutchman said in a press conference on Thursday afternoon: “I don’t speak about the players.



“I have seen what happened [referring to the West Brom bid story], if it’s true or not? I don’t know.



“I spoke to the board, I spoke to [Everton’s director of football] Steve Walsh and we mentioned what we need and which kind of players we need to make the squad stronger in January.



“You’ll see what will happen in the coming weeks.



“Of course I know Morgan, we worked one season together [at Southampton] then he went to Man United.”



Koeman has been open about the need to bring in a few players in January to strengthen his Everton squad for the second half of the season.

