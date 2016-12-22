Fee Agreed – PSG Set To Win Julian Draxler Race Despite Late Liverpool Interest

Paris Saint-Germain are all set to win the race for Julian Draxler after agreeing a fee with Wolfsburg for the Germany international.
Draxler, who is keen to leave the Wolves, has been linked with Arsenal, Juventus and Sevilla, in addition to PSG, while recently Liverpool were claimed to have joined the race for his signature.
But it is PSG who are set to win the race as according to French sports daily L'Equipe, the Ligue 1 giants have an agreement with Wolfsburg on the basis of a €36m fee.
The deal will also contain potential bonus payments set at €6m, meaning Wolfsburg could potentially realise €42m for the attacking midfielder.
PSG will be hoping Draxler can help to reignite their season, with the French champions at present sitting only third in Ligue 1.
The capital club, who lost Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the summer, have lost four of their 19 league games and are five points behind surprise leaders Nice, while Monaco are second.
Draxler, 23, joined Wolfsburg from fellow Bundesliga outfit Schalke in 2015.
However, he struggled to settle at the Volkswagen Arena and was frustrated at being denied a move in the summer transfer window this year.