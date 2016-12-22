France Legend Dubs Liverpool Defender Slow, Awkward Tackler, Positionally Average, But Great Guy

France legend Christophe Dugarry has delivered a harsh verdict on Liverpool centre-back Mamadou Sakho, while explaining he does not believe Paris Saint-Germain will want to re-sign the defender from the Reds.
Sakho is firmly out of favour with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and the German was ready to offload him in the summer window, but the Frenchman rejected an exit.
He has been restricted to turning out for Liverpool's Under-23s this season and has been tipped to leave the club when the winter window swings open.
PSG have just three recognised centre-backs and it has been suggested they may want Sakho back – but Dugarry, who does not rate the centre-back, thinks the French champions will not want their former charge at the Parc des Princes.
The ex-striker believes other Ligue 1 clubs may take a different view though and offer Sakho a home.
"[Sakho] to a Ligue 1 club, why not? Which one, I do not know. But I don't see him for example returning to PSG", Dugarry said on French radio station RMC.
"At the moment they are sufficiently well stocked with the two [centre-back] starters and [Pascal] Kimpembe as backup.
"I have already said this – I am not a big fan of Mamadou Sakho.
"I appreciate him as a man very much, he is a leader, he is very nice, always for the group. He takes his responsibilities [seriously].
"It is important to have a guy like this in the group", the ex-France international continued.
"He's an adorable guy.
"But I think he's a bit slow.
"He is awkward in his tackles.
"At the positional level, he is average.
"I've not seen him progress", Dugarry added.
Sakho could yet stay in the Premier League, with West Ham United and Leicester City both having been credited with holding an interest in his services as they seek to reinforce their defensive options for the second half of the campaign.