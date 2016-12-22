France Legend Dubs Liverpool Defender Slow, Awkward Tackler, Positionally Average, But Great Guy

Follow @insidefutbol





France legend Christophe Dugarry has delivered a harsh verdict on Liverpool centre-back Mamadou Sakho, while explaining he does not believe Paris Saint-Germain will want to re-sign the defender from the Reds.



Sakho is firmly out of favour with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and the German was ready to offload him in the summer window, but the Frenchman rejected an exit.











He has been restricted to turning out for Liverpool's Under-23s this season and has been tipped to leave the club when the winter window swings open.



PSG have just three recognised centre-backs and it has been suggested they may want Sakho back – but Dugarry, who does not rate the centre-back, thinks the French champions will not want their former charge at the Parc des Princes.





The ex-striker believes other Ligue 1 clubs may take a different view though and offer Sakho a home.

RELATED NEWS STORIES: Fee Agreed – PSG Set To Win Julian Draxler Race Despite Late Liverpool Interest

Julian Draxler Said No Once, Won’t Be Asked Again – Juventus CEO On Arsenal and Liverpool Target

Jurgen Klopp Has Made Liverpool Believe In Title – Mark Hughes

Yes, I’ll Be Bombarded With Ticket Requests – Plymouth Star On Setting Up Liverpool Tie

I’ve Had Major Meetings With Big Clubs – Agent of Arsenal and Liverpool Linked Wide-Man