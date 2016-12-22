XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

22/12/2016 - 13:35 GMT

He’s Playing Well, Improving A Lot – Antonio Conte Pleased With Chelsea Loanee

 




Chelsea boss Antonio Conte feels it is important that Nathan Ake is getting the opportunities to play regularly and gain experience at Bournemouth at the moment.

The west Londoners loaned out the Dutch defender to Bournemouth last summer and after initially struggling to get into Eddie Howe’s team, the 21-year-old has been playing regularly since November.




Ake has managed to put in some eye catching performances over the last few weeks and has become a key player for the Cherries, who have shown some inconsistent form this season.

Conte is pleased to see the defender playing well at Dean Court and feels rather than thinking about his long term future at Chelsea, it is important that the Dutchman is getting regular opportunities to improve as a footballer at the moment.
 


When asked about his plans for Ake, the Chelsea said in a press conference earlier today: “The most important thing is Ake is playing very well and he is gaining good experience.  

“For the future, I will talk to the club.

"But the most important thing that he is playing well and improving a lot.”

Ake joined Chelsea’s academy from Feyenoord in 2011 and has managed to notch up just 12 senior appearances for the Blues amongst various loan spells at different clubs.

The defender is not eligible to feature when Chelsea host Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on Boxing Day.
 