XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

22/12/2016 - 13:18 GMT

Hugo Lloris Signs New Tottenham Hotspur Contract

 




Hugo Lloris has put pen to paper on a new contract with Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

The France international, who also captains Tottenham, has agreed to stay at White Hart Lane until the summer of 2022, ending speculation over his future at the club.




Lloris' fine performances between the sticks, which have made him one of the Premier League's most highly rated goalkeepers, have led to links with a number of other clubs.

But Spurs will now be boosted by having Lloris end questions over his future by penning a new deal.
 


The 29-year-old was snapped up by Tottenham from French Ligue 1 outfit Lyon in 2012.

He quickly established himself at White Hart Lane and is now a regular fixture between the sticks for Mauricio Pochettino's men, who put in a genuine title challenge in the Premier League last season.

Lloris has 85 caps for France to his name at international level.
 