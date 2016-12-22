Hugo Lloris Signs New Tottenham Hotspur Contract

Follow @insidefutbol





Hugo Lloris has put pen to paper on a new contract with Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.



The France international, who also captains Tottenham, has agreed to stay at White Hart Lane until the summer of 2022, ending speculation over his future at the club.











Lloris' fine performances between the sticks, which have made him one of the Premier League's most highly rated goalkeepers, have led to links with a number of other clubs.



But Spurs will now be boosted by having Lloris end questions over his future by penning a new deal.





The 29-year-old was snapped up by Tottenham from French Ligue 1 outfit Lyon in 2012.

