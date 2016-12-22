I’m Absolutely Delighted – Rangers Coach Thrilled With Competition For Custodian Spot

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers goalkeeping coach Jim Stewart has revealed his delight at the competition that exists between Wes Foderingham and Matt Gilks.



Foderingham was the undisputed number one as Rangers won promotion last season by winning the Scottish Championship, but Mark Warburton spiced things up by bringing in experienced custodian Gilks on a free transfer in the summer.











The 34-year-old has played in the cup games so far and Foderingham has managed to keep hold of his position as the club’s number one goalkeeper this season.



However, Rangers goalkeeping coach Stewart is delighted with the situation and feels Gilks has provided good competition for Foderingham and has also done well in the cup games this season.





Asked about the goalkeeping situation at Rangers, the Gers coach said on the official podcast: “Absolutely delighted.

“Obviously Matt came on board in the summer and offered a level of competition to Wes and when you see Wes’ performances over the season he has been very consistent.



“Also Matt has come in and played in the cup games; he excelled in the Celtic game, which was fantastic.



“There is a good level of competition for both individuals.”



Gilks is yet to feature in a Scottish Premiership game this season and might have to wait until the Scottish Cup games begin next month for his next appearance between the sticks for Warburton’s men.

