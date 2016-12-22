XRegister
06 October 2016

22/12/2016 - 12:48 GMT

Julian Draxler Said No Once, Won’t Be Asked Again – Juventus CEO On Arsenal and Liverpool Target

 




Juventus CEO Giuseppe Marotta has insisted that his club are no longer interested in signing Wolfsburg attacking midfielder Julian Draxler, giving Arsenal, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain one fewer side to battle for his signature.

The 23-year-old German has been keen to leave Wolfsburg since the summer and it seems his wish could reach its logical conclusion during the upcoming January transfer window.




PSG have reportedly agreed personal terms over a contract with the player, but a deal is far from being completed and Arsenal and Liverpool are still very much interested in taking Draxler to England.

Sevilla, along with Juventus, have also been mooted as possible suitors, but Marotta insisted that the Italian champions are not longer interested in a player who rejected them two years ago.
 


He has stressed that Juventus are looking to sign more Italian players in keeping with the traditions of the Bianconeri in maintaining an Italian core.  

The Juventus CEO told Tuttosport when asked about Draxler: “He can’t arrive, especially after he turned down Juventus two years ago.

“He gave us so much trouble and those who refuse Juventus once, we look elsewhere.

“[We look] especially in Italy because we want to continue with an Italian core as keeping with our tradition.”

Wolfsburg are resigned to the fact that they will lose Draxler in January and are keen to pocket €40m from his sale.
 