Jurgen Klopp Has Made Liverpool Believe In Title – Mark Hughes

Stoke City boss Mark Hughes feels his Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp has given the Reds the belief that they can take the next step and challenge for the Premier League title this season.



The Merseyside giants, who appointed Klopp as their new manager in October 2015, will next face the Potters at Anfield on Tuesday.











Liverpool have been in brilliant form this season and presently find themselves in second spot in the league table with 37 points from 17 games, six behind leaders Chelsea.



And Hughes, who believes Liverpool are buzzing once again due to Klopp’s presence, thinks the German tactician has managed to restore belief that the club are capable of winning their maiden Premier League title.





“Jurgen has maybe given them a belief that they can take that final step and really challenge for the title”, he said in his pre-match press conference on Thursday.

“He is enthusiastic and a big character and Liverpool fans have really warmed to him.



“They appear to be a positive club again, and Jurgen is a big part of that.



“People will expect them to be in and around the top few places come the end of the season so it will be interesting to see where they finish this season.”



Liverpool, who edged out their local rivals Everton 1-0 on Monday night, will now play three league games in seven days, starting with their clash with Stoke on 27th December.



Klopp’s team will then take on Manchester City on New Year’s Eve before locking horns with Sunderland on 2nd January.

