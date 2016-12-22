Leeds United Stars Full Of Playoff Spot Confidence Says Whites Attacker

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United winger Stuart Dallas has stated that his side are fully confident about being in the playoffs at the end of the season.



The Whites, who edged out Brentford 1-0 last weekend, are presently fifth in the Championship table with 38 points from 22 games.











After years of underachieving, Leeds are finally making a hard push to return to the Premier League for the first time since being relegated from the division at the end of the 2003/04 campaign.



And Dallas, who explained that there is a “good buzz” surrounding the club which the players can also feel, insisted that the Yorkshire giants are full of confidence about finishing the season in a top six spot.



“It’s brilliant and you have seen with the scenes at the end of the game there on Saturday that we know what it means to the fans”, he was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“We know that in recent years they haven’t had enough to shout about and to cheer and we are doing our best this season to change that.



“There’s a good buzz and the players can feel that.



“The players are giving everything and we are full of confidence about being in the playoffs.”



Leeds, who have won eight of their last 11 games in all competitions, will next face Preston North End on Boxing Day before taking on Aston Villa three days later, with both being away league fixtures.

