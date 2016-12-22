Leeds United Tempt St Pauli Skipper With Big Pay Rise

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United want to take St Pauli captain Soren Gonther to Elland Road, no later than the summer transfer window.



The German, who has just turned 30 years old, is out of contract with St Pauli at the end of the season and Leeds have been attracted to making a move to tempt him to England.











Currently Gonther, who joined St Pauli in 2012, earns €250,000 per year at the second tier German side; Leeds though, according to German daily Bild, are prepared to offer the defender €450,000 per year, a substantial rise.



Leeds want to sign Gonther as soon as possible, but are prepared to wait until the summer.





And they may have to as it is suggested St Pauli will not be ready to let their influential skipper leave midway through the season, when the side are involved in the thick of a relegation battle.

