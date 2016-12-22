Manchester United Target Victor Lindelof Drops Big Benfica Exit Hint

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United target Victor Lindelof waved the home fans goodbye following his side’s 2-0 win over Rio Ave last night at the Estadio da Luz, according to Portuguese sports daily A Bola.



The defender has been heavily linked with a move away from Benfica during the January transfer window, with suggestions that he is moving to Manchester United next month.











Benfica's president reportedly travelled to England earlier this week for talks with the Red Devils and it has been claimed that a deal worth €45m has been agreed between both clubs.



With Lindelof believed to be on his way to Old Trafford, last night’s home clash against Rio Ave could turn out to be his last appearance in a Benfica shirt as they are not scheduled to play again until 8th January.





And it has been claimed that the 22-year-old defender was the last man to leave the Estadio da Luz pitch following his side’s win after waving farewell to the home fans.

The defender is also believed to have agreed personal terms with Manchester United over a five-and-a-half year contract and is expected to earn €3.5m per season at Old Trafford.



Lindelof joined Benfica from Swedish outfit Vasteras in the summer of 2012 and made his 48th, which could be his last, appearance for the club last night against Rio Ave.

