Mark Warburton Staying Quiet On Talk of Rangers Swoop For Spaniard

Rangers manager Mark Warburton is refusing to be drawn on talk he is moving to bring in midfielder Jota from Brentford.
Warburton is aiming to snap up another midfielder when the January transfer window swings open and has been linked with the Spaniard, who is on loan at Eibar.
However, Jota is expected to leave Eibar next month and it was claimed recently Warburton, a former Brentford manager, had jetted out to Spain to hold talks with the schemer.
Warburton is keeping quiet over suggestions he wants Jota at Ibrox though, according to the Press Association.
Warburton will though admit he is closing in on a midfielder to add to the ranks at Rangers.
Jota, 25, joined Brentford in 2014, landing at the Championship club from Celta Vigo.
He signed an 18-month loan deal with Eibar in the January 2016 transfer window.
But Jota has slipped out of the first team picture at Eibar this term and is keen to once again play on a regular basis, something Warburton will be able to offer at Rangers.