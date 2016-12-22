Matt Gilks Signing Has Driven Wes Foderingham To Do Better Feels Rangers Coach

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers goalkeeping coach Jim Stewart believes Wes Foderingham has risen to the challenge posed by the arrival of Matt Gilks at Ibrox this year.



Warburton signed the veteran goalkeeper in the summer to provide competition for club’s first choice custodian Foderingham for a place between the sticks for Rangers.











Foderingham has managed to see off the competition and has kept hold of his position, while Gilks has only made five appearances this season, all of them in the Scottish League Cup.



Stewart feels the arrival of Gilks spurred the 25-year-old goalkeeper on and he has been a lot more consistent in his performances this season, which he feels is a result of the threat posed by the arrival of a new custodian at the club.





And he has indicated that Gilks’ early intentions of playing regularly also helped Foderingham to focus harder on his game in order to keep his place in the team.

When asked has competition from Gilks spurred Foderingham on, Stewart said on the Rangers Podcast: “I think it has.



“When you look Wes, his game is a lot more consistent; he had a great season last year in terms of us getting promotion and we were happy with that.



“I think Matty has come and the type of person he is – he is vocal, he wants to play and he has made that absolutely clear.



“And I think Wes has risen to the challenge.”

