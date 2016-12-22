Not Yet Checked With Chelsea – PSV Sporting Director On Potential Swoop

Follow @insidefutbol





PSV sporting director Marcel Brands has revealed that Chelsea outcast Marco van Ginkel is still on their shopping list.



The Dutchman, who is yet to make a first team appearance for Chelsea in the present campaign, spent the second half of last season on loan at PSV and played an important role by scoring eight goals in 16 appearances in all competitions for the Eredivisie outfit.











There has been speculation that Van Ginkel could opt for another loan move in January as he is not expected to play a major role for Chelsea this season, with PSV tipped to be his possible destination.



And Brands admitted that although the midfielder is on PSV’s radar, his side are yet to open talks with Chelsea regarding the signing of the 24-year-old during the upcoming winter transfer window.





“We need to check with Chelsea”, he told Omroep Brabant.

“Of course he’s on our list, but we must also see if there is a spot for him at this time in our team.



“That question will be answered by our technical staff.



“We need to look even if he is feasible. We have not enquired with Chelsea yet.”



Van Ginkel, who returned to action from a serious knee injury in late October, has thus far made four appearances for Chelsea Under-23s in the ongoing campaign, scoring once.

