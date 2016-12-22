One Of Arsenal’s Better Technical Talents – Dutch Side’s Director Delights At Loan Swoop

Follow @insidefutbol





Young Arsenal midfielder Dan Crowley will link up with Dutch club Go Ahead Eagles in the winter transfer window and the Eredivisie outfit are delighted.



While no agreement has yet been officially announced, Crowley is all set to spend the second half of the season on loan in the Netherlands as he seeks to hone his skills.











Go Ahead Eagles technical director Dennis Bekking has already let slip how delighted his side are to have landed Crowley as he believes the midfielder is amongst the best talents within the Gunners youth ranks.



He told Dutch magazine Voetbal International: "Crowley has created quite an impression.





"He belongs, in terms of technical skill, amongst the better talents from Arsenal, but in England they also ask for other things", the Go Ahead Eagles deal-maker continued.

