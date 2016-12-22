PHOTO: Garry Monk Issues Message Ahead Of Leeds United’s Preston Game

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United boss Garry Monk says his players will need all the determination they have in order to get a positive result against Preston North End on Boxing Day.



The Whites are flying high inside the playoff places in the Championship and edged out Brentford in a gritty performance in their last match to continue the feel-good factor at Elland Road.











Monk wants to keep Leeds' form going on Boxing Day, when Preston provide the opposition at Deepdale, but the former Swansea City boss has no illusions over how tough the task will be.



The Leeds boss took to Twitter and posted a photograph of the squad being put through their paces.



Preparing for Boxing Day. We will need all of our ambition and determination to get a positive performance. #MOT pic.twitter.com/viGrLpMHkV — Garry Monk (@GarryMonk) December 22, 2016



And Monk wrote: "Preparing for Boxing Day.

RELATED NEWS STORIES: Leeds United Stars Full Of Playoff Spot Confidence Says Whites Attacker

Preston Skipper Sure Fans Will Be In Good Voice For Leeds Visit

Former Leeds United Star Would Have Left Whites Six Months Earlier

It Was A Different World – Former Leeds United Star Reflects On Elland Road Spell

PHOTO: Leeds United Stars Relax In Fancy Dress At Christmas Party