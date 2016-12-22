XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

22/12/2016 - 14:08 GMT

PHOTO: Garry Monk Issues Message Ahead Of Leeds United’s Preston Game

 




Leeds United boss Garry Monk says his players will need all the determination they have in order to get a positive result against Preston North End on Boxing Day.

The Whites are flying high inside the playoff places in the Championship and edged out Brentford in a gritty performance in their last match to continue the feel-good factor at Elland Road.




Monk wants to keep Leeds' form going on Boxing Day, when Preston provide the opposition at Deepdale, but the former Swansea City boss has no illusions over how tough the task will be.

The Leeds boss took to Twitter and posted a photograph of the squad being put through their paces.
 


And Monk wrote: "Preparing for Boxing Day.

"We will need all of our ambition and determination to get a positive performance."

Leeds kept fighting until the end in their last match against Brentford and needed a last minute header from Kyle Bartley to take all three points.

Preston are six points behind Leeds in what is a tight Championship and would cut the gap to just three points if they can beat Monk's men.
 