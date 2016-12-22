XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

22/12/2016 - 10:22 GMT

Preston Skipper Sure Fans Will Be In Good Voice For Leeds Visit

 




Preston North End skipper Tom Clarke has explained that the fans will be in “good voice” during the Lilywhites’ Championship fixture against Leeds United at Deepdale on Boxing Day.

Simon Grayson’s team presently find themselves 11th in the league table with 32 points from 22 games, six places and six points adrift of the Whites.




Leeds, who edged out Brentford 1-0 last weekend, have won eight of their last 11 outings in all competitions.

And Clarke admitted that although Leeds have been in good form recently, Preston will try to give a good account of themselves in front of their fans, whom he backed to be vocal against the Yorkshire giants on Monday.
 


"We are at home, we want to play well in front of our own fans and get a good atmosphere going”, he told his club’s official site.

“Over the Christmas period there will be a lot of fans there. 

"Leeds always travel well and our fans will be in good voice.

"We are looking forward to what is going to be a big game. 

"Leeds are doing really well and they've had a good few results so it bodes well for an important game for the three points."

Leeds, who are currently 11 points adrift of leaders Newcastle United, played out a 1-1 draw with Preston at Deepdale last season, with Jordan Hugill’s injury time strike cancelling out Chris Wood’s 78th minute goal from the spot.
 