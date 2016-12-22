Preston Skipper Sure Fans Will Be In Good Voice For Leeds Visit

Follow @insidefutbol





Preston North End skipper Tom Clarke has explained that the fans will be in “good voice” during the Lilywhites’ Championship fixture against Leeds United at Deepdale on Boxing Day.



Simon Grayson’s team presently find themselves 11th in the league table with 32 points from 22 games, six places and six points adrift of the Whites.











Leeds, who edged out Brentford 1-0 last weekend, have won eight of their last 11 outings in all competitions.



And Clarke admitted that although Leeds have been in good form recently, Preston will try to give a good account of themselves in front of their fans, whom he backed to be vocal against the Yorkshire giants on Monday.





"We are at home, we want to play well in front of our own fans and get a good atmosphere going”, he told his club’s official site.

“Over the Christmas period there will be a lot of fans there.



"Leeds always travel well and our fans will be in good voice.



"We are looking forward to what is going to be a big game.



"Leeds are doing really well and they've had a good few results so it bodes well for an important game for the three points."



Leeds, who are currently 11 points adrift of leaders Newcastle United, played out a 1-1 draw with Preston at Deepdale last season, with Jordan Hugill’s injury time strike cancelling out Chris Wood’s 78th minute goal from the spot.

