Rangers Boss Rubbishes Talk Star Has Asked For Move

Mark Warburton has rubbished speculation that midfielder Matt Crooks is looking to leave Rangers on loan in January, according to the Press Association.



Rangers signed the defensive midfielder from Accrington Stanley in the summer, but an ankle injury meant that his season never really started until a few months into his time at the club.











And even since the midfielder has struggled to feature often for Warburton’s side, playing just 79 minutes of Scottish Premiership football spread across two league appearances.



There have been suggestions that Crooks has asked the club to consider a loan move away from Rangers in January as he is keen to play more and clock up regular football in the second half of the season.





However, the Rangers boss has quashed the reports linking the midfielder away from the club and insisted that all the rumours of Crooks wanting to leave for the club in England are nothing more than falsehoods.

Warburton has talked about the importance of the squad in recent days and is keen to make most of the resources available to him during a busy festive period.



But it remains to be seen whether Crooks manages to get a few opportunities to impress in the next few weeks before he thinks about a move away from Ibrox in January.

