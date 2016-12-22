XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

22/12/2016 - 17:32 GMT

Rangers Coach Explains What Remains Challenge For Side

 




Rangers goalkeeping coach Jim Stewart believes turning good performances into results is the reason behind his side’s recent consistency.

Mark Warburton’s men have won their last three games on the bounce and after a little wobble they have managed to entrench their position behind Celtic at the top of the league table.




Rangers have been accused of not failing to return with good results despite a good level of performance on occasions this season and Stewart admits that maintaining a level of consistency is still a challenge for his side.

However, he feels that their fortunes are changing as Rangers are managing to get out of the habit of not converting good performances into results and are gradually becoming a more consistent outfit this season.
 


Stewart said on the Rangers Podcast: “I think there is a challenge there; the challenge is can we be consistent over the season, which we have always looked to do.  

“That consistency is beginning to come through with victories; early in the season we had couple of opportunities where we were disappointed with the draws.

“I think overall, the fact that we are turning those performances into victories, helps us in terms of the league placing.”

Rangers will next face Inverness at Ibrox on Saturday, before travelling to St. Johnstone next week and will end their year with an Old Firm derby against Celtic at home on New Year’s Eve.
 