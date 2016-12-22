Rangers Coach Explains What Remains Challenge For Side

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers goalkeeping coach Jim Stewart believes turning good performances into results is the reason behind his side’s recent consistency.



Mark Warburton’s men have won their last three games on the bounce and after a little wobble they have managed to entrench their position behind Celtic at the top of the league table.











Rangers have been accused of not failing to return with good results despite a good level of performance on occasions this season and Stewart admits that maintaining a level of consistency is still a challenge for his side.



However, he feels that their fortunes are changing as Rangers are managing to get out of the habit of not converting good performances into results and are gradually becoming a more consistent outfit this season.





Stewart said on the Rangers Podcast: “I think there is a challenge there; the challenge is can we be consistent over the season, which we have always looked to do.

“That consistency is beginning to come through with victories; early in the season we had couple of opportunities where we were disappointed with the draws.



“I think overall, the fact that we are turning those performances into victories, helps us in terms of the league placing.”



Rangers will next face Inverness at Ibrox on Saturday, before travelling to St. Johnstone next week and will end their year with an Old Firm derby against Celtic at home on New Year’s Eve.

