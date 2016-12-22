XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

22/12/2016 - 14:39 GMT

Slaven Bilic To Speak To Simone Zaza Over West Ham Situation

 




West Ham boss Slaven Bilic has revealed that he will speak with Simone Zaza soon over his future at the club ahead of the January transfer window.

The Hammers signed the Italy striker from Juventus in the summer on a loan deal with an obligatory purchase option following a certain number of appearances.




However, Zaza has barely made an impact for the east Londoners this season and is yet to find the back of the net for Bilic’s team across eleven appearances in all competitions.

Valencia have been linked with a move for the Italian in January and there has been speculation that West Ham will terminate his loan agreement to allow him to leave the London Stadium next month.
 


Bilic has refused to give away too much about the striker’s situation, but admits that he will eventually have a conversation with Zaza over his future with the Hammers.  

He said in a press conference held on Thursday: "I will discuss the situation with Simone Zaza about his contract situation and we will find a solution.”

The West Ham boss also insisted that despite speculation to the contrary, Dimitri Payet remains committed to the Hammers and the club will do everything to hold on to him.

"We do not want to sell Dimitri Payet and he is a great player.

“He has a contract and we will do everything to make sure he stays with us."
 