Swedish Side’s Supremo Excited At Cash From Potential Man Utd Move For Victor Lindelof

Vasteras SK chairman Bengt-Ake Nilsson admits that Benfica defender Victor Lindelof’s possible move to Manchester United could turn out to be a huge Christmas gift for his club.



The 22-year-old defender is a product of the Swedish outfit's youth system and made 40 senior appearances for the club before moving to Portugal with Benfica in the summer of 2012.











Lindelof has been linked with a move to Manchester United in the winter transfer window and there are suggestions that Benfica have already agreed a fee worth €45m with the Premier League giants.



If the deal is pushed over the line and Lindelof does move to Old Trafford next month, Vasteras are expected to receive a considerable portion of the huge transfer fee Benfica will pocket from the sale as they have a sell-on clause.





And Nilsson admits that for a club of such modest means as Vasteras SK the deal could turn out to be a huge Christmas gift as the figures being discussed are of a different level for them.

The Vasteras SK chairman told Swedish daily Aftonbladet: “These are fantasy sums for a club like us with a turnover of six million krona.



“You have to pinch your arm to believe that it could be true.



“I can only state that if what the media writes is true, it would be a great Christmas gift.”



The Swedish side are claimed to be due 20 per cent of any potential transfer fee.

