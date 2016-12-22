That’s What Augurs Well For The Future – Rangers Coach Positive On Gers Form

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers goalkeeping coach Jim Stewart feels that his side’s recent level of performances are a good sign for their future as they have continued to play a positive brand of football.



Following a tough 2-0 defeat at Hearts towards the end of last month, Rangers have won three on the bounce and have consolidated their second position in the league table behind Celtic.











Mark Warburton’s men are finally showing the shoots of consistency that they have been striving for all season and Stewart admits that while they feel delighted by their form, the Gers are keen not to think too far ahead of themselves despite the recent results.



When asked about recent form, the goalkeeping coach said on the Rangers Podcast: “We are delighted.





“We are not looking too far ahead of ourselves; we are delighted with the fact that the team have shown consistency over the last few weeks and obviously the results are important to everyone at the club.”

Stewart also believes that their performances also show that the players are enjoying their football at the moment and is pleased with the way everyone is chipping in with important contributions in tough games.



And he feels that the fact that Rangers have managed to get the results by playing a positive brand of football is a good sign for the club moving forward.



“I think there is a good feeling amongst the lads, they are enjoying their football.



"[Martyn Waghorn] Waggy came in the other night [against Hamilton] and contributed to an excellent performance; he was unfortunate not to score a hat-trick.



“The fact that chances are being created and we are being positive, it augurs well for the future.”

