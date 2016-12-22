Way Antonio Conte Has Treated My Team-Mate Gives Me Hope Admits Chelsea Loanee

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea loanee Lewis Baker has explained that manager Antonio Conte’s treatment of Nathaniel Chalobah has given him hope about playing for the Blues first team.



The 21-year-old, who is in his second season on loan at Vitesse Arnhem, has thus far made just one senior appearance for Chelsea.











Baker made his first team debut for the London club in January 2014, when he came on a late substitute in their 2-0 win over Derby County in an FA Cup game.



The midfielder has since failed to break into Chelsea’s first team and has had loan spells at Sheffield Wednesday, MK Dons and his current employers Vitesse, who agreed to extend his stay at the club for the 2016/17 campaign in the summer.





But Baker stated that Conte’s way of treating his England Under-21 team-mate Chalobah, who has made eight appearances in all competitions for Chelsea in the present campaign, has given him hope about representing the Stamford Bridge outfit once more.

“It’s a tough and a long road because Chelsea have so many players with top qualities”, he told Dutch magazine ELF Voetbal.



“But I’m not giving up.



"It gives me hope that manager Antonio Conte is providing Nathaniel Chalobah, a boy of my age and my England Under-21 team-mate, with more playing time.



“I have not yet met Conte, maybe I will after this season.



“He has been doing very well at Chelsea, especially in the last few months.



“I certainly follow Chelsea and still watch quite a lot of their games.”



Baker, whose present contract with Chelsea runs until 2019, has scored 10 goals in 20 appearances in all competitions for Vitesse this season.

