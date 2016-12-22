Yes, I’ll Be Bombarded With Ticket Requests – Plymouth Star On Setting Up Liverpool Tie

Follow @insidefutbol





Plymouth Argyle midfielder Graham Carey has explained that he is certain about receiving plenty of requests for tickets for his side’s clash with Liverpool in the third round of the FA Cup in January.



Carey’s goal from the spot enabled the Pilgrims to edge out Newport County 1-0 on Wednesday night and book a date with Liverpool at Anfield on 8th January.











And the 27-year-old, who revealed that he along with his whole family are Liverpool fans, is chomping at the bit to face the Reds on Merseyside, and he is sure about being asked for tickets for the game.



“Going to Anfield, from a personal perspective – I’ve been a Liverpool fan all my life – is going to be a great day”, he told Plymouth’s official site.





“My whole family are Liverpool fans. I’m sure a few will make the trip over. I’m sure I’ll have a lot of requests for tickets tomorrow!”

Carey, who has previously been to Anfield as a fan, is not ruling out the prospect of the League Two outfit causing an upset against the Premier League giants.



“I’ve been to a few games there. It’s a great place to play football. We’re going to enjoy it – but we’ll go there and try to get a result”, he continued.



“No one will give us a shot of getting a result, but we’ve shown that we can battle as a team, and it’s the FA Cup. You never know.”



While Plymouth are currently two points clear at the top of the League Two table, Liverpool presently find themselves six points behind leaders Chelsea in second spot in the Premier League.

