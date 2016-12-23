Antonio Conte Can Only Do So Much – Chelsea Legend Identifies Another Key Reason For Success

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea legend Frank Lampard believes the presence of big personalities and unsung heroes on the pitch this season has helped the Blues to rise to the top of the league table.



Antonio Conte has made an instant impact at Chelsea this term and has carried a team which finished tenth in the league last season to the top of the Premier League table.











Currently on a winning run of eleven league games, Chelsea are looking firm contenders to lift the Premier League title in May and Lampard feels the Blues team have big personalities who have played a major role in the reversal of their fortunes.



While he admits talismanic players such as Eden Hazard and Diego Costa often get the plaudits, the former Chelsea midfielder believes there are others who have contributed immensely to their cause this season.





The former Blue told Chelsea TV: “It takes personalities on the pitch.

“A manager can do so much with his training and team talks, but it takes big personalities on the pitch and you can see those personalities in there now, you can see the quality.



“People want to talk about Hazard and Costa because they are pivotal, when they are on form, to us being on the top of the league, but you have to pick out people like Victor Moses, [Cesar] Azpilicueta – people who don’t get so much praise.



“Obviously they are working week-in-week-out and showing great form.”



Chelsea are six points clear at the top of the Premier League table and will next host Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on Boxing Day.

