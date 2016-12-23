XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

23/12/2016 - 20:54 GMT

Antonio Conte Can Only Do So Much – Chelsea Legend Identifies Another Key Reason For Success

 




Chelsea legend Frank Lampard believes the presence of big personalities and unsung heroes on the pitch this season has helped the Blues to rise to the top of the league table.

Antonio Conte has made an instant impact at Chelsea this term and has carried a team which finished tenth in the league last season to the top of the Premier League table.




Currently on a winning run of eleven league games, Chelsea are looking firm contenders to lift the Premier League title in May and Lampard feels the Blues team have big personalities who have played a major role in the reversal of their fortunes.

While he admits talismanic players such as Eden Hazard and Diego Costa often get the plaudits, the former Chelsea midfielder believes there are others who have contributed immensely to their cause this season.
 


The former Blue told Chelsea TV: “It takes personalities on the pitch.  

“A manager can do so much with his training and team talks, but it takes big personalities on the pitch and you can see those personalities in there now, you can see the quality.

“People want to talk about Hazard and Costa because they are pivotal, when they are on form, to us being on the top of the league, but you have to pick out people like Victor Moses, [Cesar] Azpilicueta – people who don’t get so much praise.

“Obviously they are working week-in-week-out and showing great form.”

Chelsea are six points clear at the top of the Premier League table and will next host Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on Boxing Day.
 