Arsenal Star Admits Burning Ambition To Be One Of World’s Best Players

Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez has revealed he has a burning desire to be one of the best players in world football, while he is aware how short a footballer's career is.



Sanchez has been phenomenal for the Gunners this season and is the second top scorer in the Premier League, with Chelsea striker Diego Costa leading the race.











The Chilean has scored six goals in Arsenal’s last five Premier League encounters and despite transfer speculation he has been the Gunners’ talisman.



Sanchez, who has played both as a winger and as a centre-forward for Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger this season, said since childhood he has wished to be among the top rated players in football.





“My career won´t last forever and I am aiming to be one of the best players in the world”, Sanchez told the club’s official website.

“I want to do my best and be professional until my career ends.



“I enjoy football a lot, I always wanted to be one of the best players in the world and I´ve been saying that since I was a little boy”, added the 28-year-old.



“I will slow down after I retire, but for the time being I will carry on like this.”



Sanchez arrived to the Emirates Stadium in the summer of 2014 from Barcelona for a sum of £31.7m.



He has been full value for money and has scored 14 goals in 23 games in all competitions this season.



The Chilean will be hoping to add more goals to his tally when the Gunners host Tony Pulis’ West Brom on Boxing Day.

