Arsene Wenger Comments On Oscar’s China Move, Feels Premier League Could Have Problem

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger admits that Oscar’s decision to leave Chelsea for Shanghai SIPG surprised him, but feels that China’s money could become a problem for the Premier League in the future.



Chelsea confirmed earlier today that they have reached an agreement with the Chinese Super League side to sell Oscar and the 25-year-old Brazilian midfielder will join his new side in January.











The Blues are said to be pocketing an astronomical figure of around £60m from the midfielder’s sale and Conte is expected to reinvest the money into his squad next month.



But Wenger admits that Oscar’s move to China is a surprise as he feels footballers should be mindful of the quality of the league despite the astronomical wages on offer.





He admits that the Brazilian’s need to play regular football pushed him out of Chelsea and believes that China’s money could be a headache for the Premier League clubs in the near future.

When asked about the transfer, the Arsenal boss said in a press conference earlier today: “It’s a surprise and it’s a distortion I think.



“Basically when you are a football player you want to combine the quality of the competition with the quality and quantity of your wages.



“At the moment Oscar moved because he has not been playing regularly in the Premier League and China gives him that opportunity.



“Will it be a problem for the Premier League in the future? It could become one.”



Oscar will reunite with his former Chelsea boss Andre Villas-Boas at Shanghai SIPG next month.

