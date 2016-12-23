Arsene Wenger Provides Arsenal Squad Update Including Danny Welbeck Boost

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has revealed that striker Danny Welbeck has returned to full training for the first time since suffering a serious knee injury in May this year.



The former Manchester United man missed the entire first half of last season due to another knee injury and only returned to action in February, but he suffered another setback towards the end of 2015/16 term.











Welbeck has been recovering from the knee injury over the last six months or so and Wenger admits that the forward returned to training with the squad after completing his rehabilitation process earlier this morning.



The Frenchman also added that Aaron Ramsey is also in training with the team, but he is unsure whether the Welshman is still ready to feature on Boxing Day against West Brom.





And the Arsenal boss revealed that winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain won’t be involved against the Baggies at the Emirates on Monday, but his injury is not too serious.

Wenger said in a press conference earlier today: “We lost Chamberlain from the last game against Manchester City.



“Don’t know whether Ramsey will be involved, but he is in training today and the good news is that Welbeck is back in full training for the first time.



“[Shkodran] Mustafi will be out until the start of January.”



Probed further about Oxlade-Chamberlain’s fitness he said: “It’s a matter of days, not weeks so not too bad.”



Arsenal are currently fourth in the Premier League table on 34 points, nine points adrift off Chelsea at the top of the standings.

