Chelsea Confirm Oscar’s Shanghai SIPG Departure

Chelsea have confirmed that they have reached an agreement with Shanghai SIPG for the departure of midfielder Oscar in January.



The Brazil international will join the Chinese Super League team at the beginning of the January transfer window, thus bringing an end to his four-and-a-half year association with the Blues.











Oscar started the season as a first teamer under Antonio Conte, but gradually saw his role in the squad diminish over the last few months as the Chelsea manager shifted to a 3-4-3 system.



The midfielder will be hoping to sort out a contract agreement with the Chinese Super League team soon and rejoin his former Blues boss Andre Villas-Boas at his new club.





The Brazilian joined Chelsea in the summer of 2012 and made 203 appearances for the west Londoners over the next four-and-a-half seasons.

Oscar lifted the Premier League, League Cup and Europa League titles as a Chelsea player and also became a regular for his national team during his stint at Stamford Bridge.



He made just eleven appearances for the Blues this season and will be looking forward to playing more fist team football at Shanghai SIPG after completing his transfer next month.



Oscar has earned 48 international caps for Brazil and has 12 goals to his name with his national team.

