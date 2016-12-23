Chelsea Running Through Brick Walls For Antonio Conte Says Wary Bournemouth Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Bournemouth star Simon Francis has admitted his side will face a different Chelsea on Monday to the one they defeated last season.



The Cherries will travel to Stamford Bridge on Boxing Day to take on the Blues, who have won their last 11 matches in a row in the Premier League and are top of the table.











Chelsea were far from their best last season and finished 10th in the Premier League table, but after the arrival of Antonio Conte they have lost only twice in 17 league games played so far.



Last season Francis and his team-mates defeated Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge, but this time around it will be a more difficult task believes the defender.





"They're massively different", Francis told the club website.



"In terms of personnel they haven't changed their players too much but they've changed their formation and seem to have a manager that they're running through brick walls for.

“You would have thought you could say that about Jose Mourinho but for whatever reason last season that didn't happen for them”, added the 31-year-old.



"We caught them on a day when we played some great stuff, we matched them and fully deserved the win. That's something we'll never forget and can draw experience from.”



Francis said despite Chelsea's Diego Costa and N'Golo Kante being suspended, it will be difficult to stop the Blues and explained: “They're a different team this season and it's going to be a tougher test.



"They have a couple of players out through suspension but it's still a massive test for us.”



Bournemouth have only won once in their last three Premier League encounters and are not far away from slipping into the bottom half of the table.



The Cherries currently have 21 points from 17 games and will be looking to get three points from their next game against the Blues in what would be a big upset.

