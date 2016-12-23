XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

23/12/2016 - 12:22 GMT

Chelsea Youth Boss Concerned About Side’s Achilles Heel Following Loss

 




Chelsea Under-23 boss Adi Viveash believes his side’s Achilles heel is conceding soft goals, following their 2-1 loss to Swansea City in the Premier League International Cup on Thursday night.

The young Blues, who required a win to progress in the tournament, took a 34th minute lead at Aldershot through Josimar Quintero.




But goals from Botti Biabi and Daniel James handed Chelsea their second consecutive defeat in the Premier League International Cup; the London outfit lost 1-0 to Dinamo Zagreb last week.

Chelsea have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 10 outings in all competitions and Viveash admitted that the manner in which his side have been conceding goals this season is a reason for concern.
 


The 57-year-old, who was bemused with Chelsea’s disappointing performance after the break against the Swans, went on to add that his side need to learn from the defeat.

“Tonight we were in a good position at half-time, played well in the first half”, Viveash told Chelsea TV.

“I have to scratch my head a little bit to see why we produced a performance like that in the second half.

“It was good [performance] in the first [half] and [it was] pretty poor [performance] in the second [half].

“The result is disappointing at the end of the day, obviously it’s another late goal [which we conceded].

“Our Achilles heel are the goals that we are conceding and the type of goals.

“I can’t remember somebody scoring a good goal against us.

“That is a concern and it has been all season. We have to learn from it.”

Chelsea, who are currently fifth in the Premier League 2 table, will next face Tottenham on 30th December.
 