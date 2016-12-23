Eddie Howe Writes Off Impact Of Diego Costa and N’Golo Kante Absence

Follow @insidefutbol





Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe insists his side will face a tough task against Chelsea on Boxing Day, despite Diego Costa and N'Golo Kante being suspended for the game.



The Cherries will be visiting Stamford Bridge on Boxing Day to take on league leaders Chelsea, who have won their last 11 Premier League games in a row.











In contrast, Bournemouth have failed to win back-to-back matches in this campaign and will be hoping that midfield duo Junior Stanislas and Andrew Surman become available for selection ahead of their clash against the Blues.



Chelsea will miss in-form striker Costa and star midfielder Kante due to suspension, but Howe believes his side will still face tough competition.





"It will be a tough game and the run they've been on has been really impressive”, Howe told the club’s official website.

“They're solid at the back and free flowing going forward, but we can go into the game with confidence and we have nothing to lose.”



"Kante and Costa will be missing but I saw Cesc Fabregas come on against Crystal Palace and he was excellent, so it will be a very difficult game regardless of who plays", added the 39-year-old.



Bournemouth have 21 points from 17 games and are on the verge of falling into the bottom half of the table.



They defeated Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last season and will be hoping they pull off the same result this time as well.

