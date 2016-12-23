He’s Got What Celtic Need – Bhoys Legend Backs Raid On MLS For Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic legend David Hay has backed the Hoops’ move to sign Portland Timbers midfielder Darlington Nagbe in January.



The Scottish champions have been heavily linked with making a move for the 26-year-old, who scored once and set up five goals in the recently concluded MLS season.











Celtic invited Nagbe to watch the Bhoys’ Champions League fixture against Barcelona in late November at Paradise, a game the Catalan giants won 2-0.



And Hay thinks while the MLS may lack the intensity of the big European Leagues, he still feels Celtic are making the right decision to make a move for Nagbe.





The 68-year-old is of the opinion that Nagbe could prove to be the perfect link between Celtic’s attack and midfield in the short term as he believes starlet Liam Henderson is capable of playing that role in the future.

“In the short term, it is encouraging for me that Celtic seem set to sign American midfielder Darlington Nagbe”, Hay wrote in his column in the Evening Times.



“The MLS may not have the intensity of the big European leagues, but from what I know of the player he seems to have all the qualities I think that Celtic need to strengthen that midfield area.



“They rolled out the carpet for him at Celtic Park for the Barcelona game, and if that doesn’t persuade the player that his future lies at the club then nothing will. I think it shows that the interest in him is serious.



“Nagbe is reputed to be a highly technical player, and I think that Brendan Rodgers has been looking for someone else to come in and provide that link between the midfield and attack.



“In the future, [Liam] Henderson could certainly perform that role, but for now I can see why he would want to bring in a more experienced player with an eye towards next season and another tilt at the Champions League.”



Nagbe, whose present contract with Portland Timbers runs until 31st December 2019, has 10 caps and a goal for the United States to his name.

