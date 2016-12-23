Hosting Leeds United On Boxing Day Is “Fantastic” Says Simon Grayson

Follow @insidefutbol





Preston North End boss Simon Grayson feels that there is no better fixture for his side on Boxing Day than to face Leeds United at home.



The Lilywhites have won two of their last three league games and are currently eleventh in the Championship table, but they will be taking on an impressive looking Leeds side at Deepdale.











Garry Monk’s men have seen a remarkable turnaround in their fortunes since a horror first month of the season and have climbed up to fifth in the Championship table.



Grayson, who managed Leeds between 2008 and 2012, is looking forward to taking on his former team and admits playing the Whites on Boxing Day is an ideal fixture for his Preston team.





The former Leeds boss is expecting the away fans and the home fans to create an exciting atmosphere inside Deepdale when the two teams clash on Monday.

Grayson told the club’s official website: "Traditionally Boxing Day is a fantastic fixture in the English football calendar



“And there's probably no better way to celebrate it than to play Leeds who have got their full allocation of tickets.



"And I'm sure the home support will be out in their numbers as well.



"It's a fantastic game and hopefully we can come out on top and carry on the form that we are in at this moment in time.”



Leeds played out a 1-1 draw against Preston at Deepdale on the last day of the 2015/16 season.

