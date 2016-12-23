Hugo Lloris Keen To Go Extra Mile To Help Tottenham Hotspur

Follow @insidefutbol





After signing a new contact until 2022, Tottenham Hotspur captain Hugo Lloris insists he will do anything to help the club be successful, as well as kicking on as a player himself.



Lloris extended his stay at White Hart Lane after signing a new six-year deal with the north London club earlier this week.











The shot-stopper has become a crucial figure for his side in recent seasons and has given numerous commendable performances.



The Frenchman, who will turn 30 years old on 26th December, said he is willing to do everything to help the club achieve great things, while also continuing to work on his own game.





“As I used to say, you cannot enjoy your life if you are not enjoying the professional side and that’s why we work so hard every day, to always try to improve our skills and help the team to achieve great things”, Lloris told the club website.

“As long as I believe I will do everything to help this club”, added the goalkeeper.



Lloris arrived at Tottenham in the summer of 2012 from Ligue 1 side Lyon and he was named permanent captain of the club last summer.



Under his captaincy, Spurs managed to qualify for the Champions League last season and they also finished third in the Premier League table, their best finish in Premier League history.



This season Tottenham have gathered 33 points from 17 games and sit in 5th place in the Premier League table so far. Lloris and co. will be looking to break into the top four over the Christmas period.

