I’ve Got Great Connections With Everyone – Tottenham Star After Signing New Deal

Tottenham Hotspur shot-stopper Michel Vorm has stressed being the oldest in the squad, he tries to help younger players.



Vorm signed a new contract with Spurs on Friday, which has extended his stay at White Hart Lane until 2018.











The goalkeeper featured in three Premier League games at the start of the season after Hugo Lloris sustained a hamstring injury during a game against Everton.



In the second match of the Premier League campaign, Vorm managed to get a clean sheet and in the next game against Liverpool he pulled off some terrific saves, which earned him the Man of the Match award.





After signing the new deal, the Dutchman said he feels respected by the entire squad and is keen to help Spurs in achieving big things.

“I feel respected by the squad and I’m the oldest in the group as well, so that’s special in the way that you try to help the younger lads – not only the goalkeepers, but also the outfield players in achieving big things”, Vorm told Spurs TV.



The 33-year-old said keeping fellow shot-stopper Lloris sharp and the connections he has got with everybody at the club makes him happy and explained: "To keep Hugo sharp too – I think that goes very well.



"The respect that I get from the staff and the connection I’ve got with everybody, especially with Toni Jimenez and the other goalkeepers – that makes me very happy.”



Vorm has made five appearances for Tottenham so far in all competitions and has three clean sheets to his name. He will be aiming to keep himself ready and available to serve the club when he is needed.

