Joe Allen Wants To Shine On Anfield Return – Mark Hughes

Ahead of his side's clash against Liverpool, Stoke City boss Mark Hughes has admitted Joe Allen will want to do well on his Anfield return.



With just one win in their last four matches, the Potters will take on Jurgen Klopp’s men in their next game looking to turn the tide.











In search of regular first team football, Allen moved to the bet365 Stadium this summer. Since his arrival, the Welshman has been phenomenal for Stoke City and has become a regular player in the starting eleven.



He will be returning to Anfield for the first time since his departure and Hughes said the midfielder will definitely look to put in a strong performance.





“I think Joe will want to do well when he goes back there, that is natural”, Hughes told the club website.

“He has nothing to prove there though in fairness, because I know that he was appreciated there by supporters and players alike”, added the 53-year-old.



Allen has scored five goals and has set up four for his team-mates in 18 appearances for the club in all competitions so far.



He will be looking to make a significant contribution when he meets his former team-mates on 27th December at Anfield.

