Lazio Not In Race For Memphis Depay, Path Clear For Everton

Lazio have been priced out of a move for Manchester United winger Memphis Depay, leaving the path clear for Everton to snap up the Dutchman.
Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho is ready to let Depay leave Old Trafford after the winger failed to make an impression at the club.
Depay has been strongly linked with Everton, with Toffees boss Ronald Koeman a confirmed admirer of the Netherlands international wide-man.
It had been claimed that Serie A giants Lazio want to take Depay to Italy, but according to Italian outlet LaLazioSiamoNoi, the Rome-based club are firmly out of the race.
Lazio have not made contact over signing Depay after acknowledging the costs which would be involved in winning the race for the Dutchman.
And they are not expected to change their stance, meaning they are not a potential destination for Depay in January.
Everton are now in pole position to snap up Depay and offer the winger an opportunity to make an impression in the Premier League.
Manchester United scooped up Depay in the summer of 2015 from PSV Eindhoven, beating Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain to his signature.