Lazio Not In Race For Memphis Depay, Path Clear For Everton

Lazio have been priced out of a move for Manchester United winger Memphis Depay, leaving the path clear for Everton to snap up the Dutchman.



Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho is ready to let Depay leave Old Trafford after the winger failed to make an impression at the club.











Depay has been strongly linked with Everton, with Toffees boss Ronald Koeman a confirmed admirer of the Netherlands international wide-man.



It had been claimed that Serie A giants Lazio want to take Depay to Italy, but according to Italian outlet LaLazioSiamoNoi, the Rome-based club are firmly out of the race.





Lazio have not made contact over signing Depay after acknowledging the costs which would be involved in winning the race for the Dutchman .

